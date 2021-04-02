Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.62).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.25 ($20.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.68 and a 200 day moving average of €14.92. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.