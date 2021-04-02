Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €51.90 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €51.90 ($61.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

FRA DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

