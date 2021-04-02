dForce Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, dForce has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and $1.99 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,456.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00649029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028019 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

