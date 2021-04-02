Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $77.30 on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

