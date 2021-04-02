Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shot up 6% on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $111.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.97. 12,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,104,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $23,795,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.