DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $66.90 million and $2.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.95 or 0.00409380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.11 or 0.04767822 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,557,835 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

