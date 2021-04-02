Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0183

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

