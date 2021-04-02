Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of NIKE worth $562,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,720,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

