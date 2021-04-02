Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of American Tower worth $1,372,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

