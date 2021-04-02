Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $133.23. 4,074,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

