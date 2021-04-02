Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 176,739 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,739 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,056,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $456.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.48 and its 200-day moving average is $470.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.03 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

