Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,780 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $626,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.54 on Friday, hitting $552.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.74. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

