Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,953,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Cisco Systems worth $713,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,896,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

