Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

DIISY stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

