Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.30% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 10,400.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $67.50.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.