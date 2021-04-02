Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24,902.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of SPXL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. 5,189,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,843. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.