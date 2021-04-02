Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,584 shares.The stock last traded at $94.04 and had previously closed at $70.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.