DMarket Market Cap Hits $111.06 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $111.06 million and approximately $80.36 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

