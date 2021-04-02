DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

DocuSign stock opened at $206.29 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

