Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $55.83. 6,219,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

