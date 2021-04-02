Doheny Asset Management CA Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $69.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,070.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,799.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.