Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 236 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $127.22 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

