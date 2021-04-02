Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 50,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 1,545,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

