Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Barclays

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.27.

DOL opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

