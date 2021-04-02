Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

