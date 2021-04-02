Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 2,630,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

