Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

