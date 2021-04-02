Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

