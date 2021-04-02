Donut Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $244,254.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

