Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Head to Head Comparison

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dover Motorsports and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74% Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.66 $5.50 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.42 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -122.00

Dover Motorsports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

