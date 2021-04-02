DZ Bank Upgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to “Buy”

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDIRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

