Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

