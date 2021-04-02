ebakus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ebakus has a total market cap of $111,415.60 and $85.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ebakus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,059% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

ebakus Profile

ebakus (CRYPTO:EBK) is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can stake EBK tokens to vote for the infrastructure and participate in ebakus governance, additionally accounts with staked EBK tokens can send transactions with less proof of work which results in better User experience. The more tokens are held the faster the transaction gets confirmed (until baseline). Ebakus blocks are produced by a council of 21 block-producers, the 21 members are elected by EBK holders. The council votes on the validity of blocks to reach consensus. “

Buying and Selling ebakus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebakus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ebakus using one of the exchanges listed above.

