eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 40.1% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. eBoost has a total market cap of $20.33 million and $13,342.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.00356284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002316 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

