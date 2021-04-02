ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 60.5% in March

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ECMOHO at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

