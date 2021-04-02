Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Acquires £11,860 in Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,000 shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,860 ($15,495.17).

Elisabeth Stheeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 1,000 shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380 ($7,029.00).

Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 569.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611 ($7.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

