Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,089,253.20 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20.

EW stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 421,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

