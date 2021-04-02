Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

