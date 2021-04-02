Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,585,167,000 after acquiring an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,664,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.