Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund comprises 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Shares of FFC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

