Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

