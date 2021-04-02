Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $235,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $144,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The company has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

