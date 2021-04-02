Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

