Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $62.33. 3,396,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,458. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

