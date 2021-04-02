Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 544,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

