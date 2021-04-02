ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.07.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

