ElringKlinger (ZIL2) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/1/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZIL2 traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.61 ($14.84). 318,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.06 and a 200-day moving average of €12.39.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

