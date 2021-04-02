EMC Capital Management Acquires Shares of 18,391 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UFPT. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 42,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $395.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

