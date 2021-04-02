EMC Capital Management Buys New Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.11 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

