EMC Capital Management Invests $1.38 Million in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. nLIGHT comprises about 1.1% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.11% of nLIGHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 224,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

